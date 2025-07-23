Lucrative Career for Women! Open House July 30th

PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting (since 2005)

Make a short term investment with a long term return.

Receive a Master’s Degree from a top-tier institution with up-to-date syllabus to keep up with changes in the working world and CPA exams.

Experienced, dedicated, and knowledgeable professors are the foundation for PCS’ high first-time CPA pass rate!.

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 98% Employment Rate!

– 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

– Some graduates of this course are earning $250K+

– Part time opportunities in private accounting

Serving New York, New Jersey, and Remote option

New! Israel program | New! Daytime classes

Women’s Virtual Open House: Wednesday July 30, at 7:30pm

Accounting as a Career Choice for Women:

Q and A with D.B, a PCS Alumni

Q: Is a Master’s in Accounting a good choice for women?

Accounting offers flexible hours with varying options within the field. Accountants are needed in companies everywhere so it is easy to find a job near home. Additionally, many accounting firms allow their employees to work from home several days a week. It is not a very strenuous job so one can be relaxed when she comes home from work. Having a Master’s degree has given me an edge over the other job seekers.

Q: Please tell us about the PCS MS Accounting Course.

PCS offers a Masters of Accounting course with a separate division for frum women in Lakewood and Montvale (which is near Monsey and Brooklyn), as well as remote and Israel options. The program is accredited through Fairleigh Dickinson University and the students are very well prepared for the CPA exams. The schedule coordinates with Yomim Tovim and the teachers are very supportive and caring. The dedicated accounting recruiters assist with job placement and interview preparations.

Q: Tell us about your current position? How did the PCS accounting course prepare you?

The PCS MS Accounting course gave me the tools to interview well which earned me offers in more than one top firm. The fundamental concepts that I learned in the accounting course help me understand what I am doing at work. The firm is very impressed with how prepared and confident the PCS graduates are.

Because this course prepares students so well for the CPA exam, students can simultaneously hold down a job, take the course, and study for CPA exam.

Q: Tell us about the current job market? How did PCS help you find employment?

There is a high demand for qualified accountants; having received my Masters through FDU opened the door for better job opportunities. There are many firms of all sizes looking to hire entry level accountants for positions with growth opportunity. PCS has a fantastic program that helps all their students try to find jobs/internships following the course and beyond. They have contacts in all types of firms.

PCS directed me to multiple job opportunities which brought me to my current position in a top firm. They gave me multiple contacts to consult with before my interviews and before entering the workforce.

Q: For whom would you recommend the field of accounting?

I strongly recommend accounting for someone who is looking to help support her family as the salary is very good and there is a lot of growth opportunity. As long as you are motivated and are not afraid of working with numbers, accounting can work for you. There are many opportunities within the accounting field to choose from so even if one branch of accounting does not sound appealing to you, there are other options to choose from.