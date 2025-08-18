Nobody Ever Told Us This About Marriage…

For the first time ever, couples can access clear, respectful, Torah-based guidance on one of the most private — and most powerful — aspects of their relationship: intimacy.

Introducing ICSE: Intimacy Challenges, Solutions & Enhancements, a groundbreaking series led by Rabbi Yehoshua Berman, designed to bring real hadracha, peace of mind, and clarity in a space too often left in the dark.

Real Questions. Real Answers.

Whether you’re facing challenges, confusion, or simply seeking deeper connection, this course is for you. No more silence. No more guessing. Just honest, clinically informed, halachically sound guidance that’s as practical as it is tznius.

✔ Halachically grounded

✔ Clinically informed

✔ Clear, direct, and respectful

What Participants Are Saying:

“Never in over 20 years of marriage did I get such clear, practical, and Torah-based guidance. A million thanks!”

“It’s gevaldig that we finally have this information, given over in such a kosher way.”

“I’m just astonished. We were never taught this — and now we finally have it!”

For more information and to register, visit:

👉 https://inspiredtorah.com/product-category/icse/

📧 Questions? Contact: [email protected]