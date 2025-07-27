Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Your Home in Yerushalayim – The Time Is Now

Communicated Content

In the heart of Ramat Eshkol, where the streets are calm and the ruach of Torah is in the air, a rare opportunity has quietly opened for those seeking to establish themselves in a strong American kehillah in Eretz Yisroel. Just steps from the light rail, near the Mir Yeshiva, Geula, and everything a frum family needs, two boutique buildings—at 12 Sderot Eshkol and 4 Mishmar HaGvul—offer the chance to live with dignity, comfort, and true connection.
These aren’t large, impersonal projects. They’re thoughtfully designed buildings with a warm, familiar feel. The kind of place where neighbors become friends, where Shabbos is felt in the walls, and where being close to the makom haMikdash isn’t just a zechus—it’s a way of life.
With only two apartments still available, and a flexible 10/90 payment plan together with a complimentary upgraded luxury kitchen, this opportunity is limited—and real.
If Yerushalayim has been calling to you, this may be the quiet answer you were waiting for.
Contact us here Sderoteshkol.co.il














Popular Posts

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Alleges Shocking Corruption: “What I’ve Uncovered Has Shaken Me to My Core”

The Lies Behind The Photo Of A “Starving” Gazan Child Published By NYT, BBC, CNN & Others

Right-Wing NGO To PM: “Why Did You Surrender To Tactics Employed By Hitler & Goebbels?”

Iranian Immigrant To Israel Indicted For Espionage; Exposed Israeli Agent, Revealed Flight Path Of Israeli Drones

Surrender To Hamas’s Campaign: Israel Begins Daily 10-Hour ‘Humanitarian’ Pauses; Aid Trucks From Egypt Enter Gaza

HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers from Golani Recon Unit Killed in Southern Gaza Combat

Israeli Navy Intercepts Handala “Activist Boat” Attempting to Breach Gaza Naval Blockade

Revealed: French Delegation Met With Hamas Leaders

H’YD: Betzalel Yehoshua, Injured Last Week In Gaza, Dies Of His Wounds

GREECE: Syrian Screams “I Am Hamas” And Bites Off Part Of Israeli Tourist’s Ear

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network