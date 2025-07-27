Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

URGENT Baby Avigayil Needs Our Help

Communicated Content

🚨 *URGENT* Baby Avigayil Needs Our Help

Avigayil is just a few months old and already battling a rare aggressive cancer

She needs urgent biological treatment, The cost is overwhelming and we still need 15k$

 💔 Please help us give her a chance to live, To smile again To learn Alef-Beis, To grow up with health and love

Every donation is pikuach nefesh, Every tefillah counts, Every share brings us closer

https://support.fotheart.org/fcumi3vk?utm_source=cc

With hope and deep gratitude

 *Yitzchak and Tehillah* 

Avigayil’s parents

Donate now 




Popular Posts

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Alleges Shocking Corruption: “What I’ve Uncovered Has Shaken Me to My Core”

The Lies Behind The Photo Of A “Starving” Gazan Child Published By NYT, BBC, CNN & Others

Right-Wing NGO To PM: “Why Did You Surrender To Tactics Employed By Hitler & Goebbels?”

Iranian Immigrant To Israel Indicted For Espionage; Exposed Israeli Agent, Revealed Flight Path Of Israeli Drones

Surrender To Hamas’s Campaign: Israel Begins Daily 10-Hour ‘Humanitarian’ Pauses; Aid Trucks From Egypt Enter Gaza

HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers from Golani Recon Unit Killed in Southern Gaza Combat

Israeli Navy Intercepts Handala “Activist Boat” Attempting to Breach Gaza Naval Blockade

Revealed: French Delegation Met With Hamas Leaders

H’YD: Betzalel Yehoshua, Injured Last Week In Gaza, Dies Of His Wounds

GREECE: Syrian Screams “I Am Hamas” And Bites Off Part Of Israeli Tourist’s Ear

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network