Yeshuos Gedolos at the Kever of the Ar”i HaKadosh

Communicated Content

On Wednesday, 5th of Av (30/07), the yahrtzeit of the Ar”i HaKadosh, K”K HaRav R’ Elimelech Biderman shlit”a will travel to the holy tziyun in Tzfas to daven for Kupat Ha’ir contributors to receive yeshuos gedolos.

With tremendous kavannah, he will storm the gates of Heaven with tefillos, that they rise to the Kisei HaKavod.

On this special day, the Ar”i HaKadosh is close to us—this is the time to call upon him to advocate for Am Yisrael.

Reb Elimelech’s own words:“In the zechus of tzedakah to Kupat Ha’ir, and in the zechus of the tefillah at the tziyun on the yahrtzeit, all donors will receive brochos, merit yeshuos gedolos, and HaShem will fulfill all their wishes l’tovah!”

