Finally: A Safe Sleek and Durable Basic Phone

Phones have become a constant struggle.

We want something reliable, yet fast. Affordable, yet long-lasting. We want useful features, but we also want it basic.

That balance has been elusive — until now.



Introducing Keyphone — the phone designed to just work, without compromise.

Whether it’s a mother juggling carpools, a businessman looking for focus, a rebbi or teacher who seeks more productivity, and anyone in between — Keyphone was built to deliver a seamless, distraction-free experience that lasts. It’s designed for people who want to get things done — with hardware and software that actually work, and work fast.

Bringing back the best of both worlds:

Keyphone features the long-lost, beloved QWERTY keyboard, paired with a sleek, 2.8” touch screen, with a full screen module also available. It’s modern, clean, and packed with all the essential tools and apps needed to stay connected and productive — and nothing that gets in the way. Three years ago, the vision was born: What if there was a phone that gives us back our life — instead of taking it away? Filling a major gap in the “basic phone” space, Keyphone merges the clarity and control of a basic phone with the design, speed, and connectivity of a modern device.

It’s a phone that feels good in the hand, performs reliably, and fits seamlessly into daily life.



Modular by design — flexible by nature:

Keyphone introduces something entirely new: modular swappable parts. Want a better camera? Snap it on. Prefer a T9 keypad for simplicity? Switch it out. Need a full screen? Done. It’s as easy as snapping in a piece of LEGO

But that’s not all — Keyphone is pioneering the world’s first “Standards” Revolution.

Unlike filters or subscription-based tools that slow devices down or cost extra monthly fees, Keyphone’s modular design makes it possible to pre-configure custom standards for each kehilla, school, or organization.

Here’s how it works:

Each “Standard” — including approved apps, features, and limitations — is built directly into a camera module. When that module is clicked into the phone, the entire device is instantly and securely configured. No hassle. No need for external filtering. No workarounds. Just clean, custom technology that works right out of the box.

Keyphone is now live on Indiegogo — and early access is limited.

Pre-orders are open now at a special discounted early bird price, with estimated delivery in October 2025.

By backing the campaign today, you’re not just reserving a device — you’re joining a movement toward cleaner, smarter, and more intentional technology.You’ll be among the first to experience a phone designed around your values, your lifestyle, and your needs — not the other way around.

Quantities for this first production run are limited, and early orders help us scale faster and bring Keyphone to more communities worldwide.

🟦 Order now, join the revolution, and help shape the future of intentional communication.