Settle for More: A Life of Space Community and Stability in Karnei Shomron

Karnei Shomron offers something rare in today’s Israeli housing market: space, tranquility, and connection — all just 30 minutes from Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, and Netanya.

This growing community in the heart of the Shomron hills is attracting families looking for a better balance: between modern convenience and natural surroundings, between private space and meaningful community life.

Modern Homes with Room to Grow

The new residential project offers spacious homes with private gardens, modern floor plans, and thoughtful design adapted to families at every stage. Whether you’re moving from the city or starting fresh, these homes offer flexibility, light, and quiet.

A Community with Soul

Karnei Shomron is more than a location — it’s a community with a strong Dati L’uemi character, schools, shuls, and parks, where children walk freely and neighbors become trusted friends. The project is planned to integrate smoothly into the existing fabric of life, creating a welcoming environment for new families.

Nature at Your Doorstep

Surrounded by green hills and walking trails, Karnei Shomron combines the peace of nature with accessibility to the center. Homes are designed to open up to the landscape — with large windows, outdoor space, and quiet streets ideal for raising children.

Strong Investment Potential

Phase 2 of the project is currently underway. With demand growing for quality homes in well-established communities, this project offers strong long-term value — both as a primary residence and as a strategic real estate investment.

Karnei Shomron: A Practical Move Toward More

Choose a lifestyle with more space, more peace, and more connection to your values.

Settle in Karnei Shomron — and don’t settle for less.



Ready to discover more? Contact Shlomo Ben David at 646.809.4577 or [email protected], or visit hzahav.co.il to explore available duplexes and apartments developed by Harey Zahav.





