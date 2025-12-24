CHASDEI HASHEM: 4-Year-Old Girl Struck by School Bus Released from Hospital After Surgeries

A 4-year-old girl who was critically injured after being struck by a school bus nearly three months ago has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, Boro Park Scoop reports.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of September 29 on East 2nd Street between Avenues I and J, when the child was struck by a school bus. Hatzolah paramedics responded to the scene and transported the girl to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Over the ensuing months, the child underwent multiple surgeries as doctors worked to stabilize her condition. After intensive medical care and a lengthy hospital stay, she has now been discharged and is continuing her recovery.

Family members expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of tefillos and support from across the community, crediting the improvement to both medical intervention and rachamei Shamayim.

The public is asked to please continue to daven for Basya bas Gittel Baila, that she should have a speedy refuah sheleima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)