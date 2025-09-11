Ramot Terror Victim: Rabbi Yosef David, Hy”d, Father of Four

The 43-year-old was seen learning from a sefer at the bus stop before terrorists opened fire, leaving behind a widow and four young children.

PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of the family

Among the six victims of this week’s terror attack at Ramot Junction was Rabbi Yosef David, Hy”d, a 43-year-old father of four.

When terrorists opened fire, he was killed instantly. In his final moments, Rabbi David was seen standing at the bus stop with a sefer in his hands, making use of those few minutes to learn. He had just left his work supervising davening at a local Talmud Torah and was on his way to kollel.

“He was always smiling,” one family member said. Relatives describe a man who rose early every day, devoted every spare moment to Limud Torah, and never stopped smiling despite years of financial hardship.

Send a condolence gift to the family here>>

Now his widow and four children, the oldest only ten years old, the youngest barely a year, are left reeling from the sudden loss. They said goodbye to him in the morning and buried him that evening.

In the wake of the tragedy, community leaders have launched an emergency fund to help the family through the coming months. Their expenses — rent, food, schooling, and daily life — will only grow, and Mrs. David cannot carry this burden alone.

Readers can support the family by donating $180 here. Donations will directly help this widow and her four children stay afloat in the months ahead.

SUPPORT THE GRIEVING DAVID FAMILY HERE