Toeles Harabim: $1,950 in Cash

Credit card sign-up bonuses this large are almost unheard of without strings attached. While some premium cards do advertise bonuses in the $600–$800 range, they nearly always carry steep annual fees that can run $95 to $795. Right now, however, Chase is running three overlapping offers that completely reset expectations: $990 cash back on one card, $960 cash back on another, and the ability to combine both for a staggering $1,950 in total bonus cash.

These deals stand out because they combine three things that almost never come together: massive upfront bonuses, no annual fees, and easy approvals. On top of that, applications are free, expedited delivery is free, and you can cancel at any time if you decide the cards are not right for you. For responsible borrowers, there is virtually no downside.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: $990 Bonus

This offer is almost shocking in its generosity. $990 cash is available for spending $6,000 in the first 90 days. That alone is more than triple the typical “good” bonus in today’s market. And the value does not end there. The Ink Business Unlimited® gives cardholders unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

There is no annual fee. Cards ship quickly, often within 1 to 2 days if expedited delivery is requested at no cost. Even if you already hold this card, Chase allows applicants to be approved for more than one Ink product, making it possible to earn the bonus again.

Apply Here for the Ink Business Unlimited® and Earn $990

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: $960 Bonus

The Ink Business Cash® card delivers a nearly identical value. $960 in bonus cash after $6,000 spent in the first 90 days. This card also has unusually strong ongoing rewards: 5% back on office supply stores and select utilities (up to an annual cap), 2% back at gas stations and restaurants, and 1% on everything else.

Like its counterpart, there is no annual fee. Free expedited shipping means you can have the card in hand within days. Applicants who have previously held the card are often eligible to receive the bonus again, subject to Chase’s review.

Apply Here for the Ink Business Cash® and Earn $960

Both Cards Together: $1,950 in Bonuses

Here is where things get even more remarkable. Chase allows applicants to apply for both the Ink Business Unlimited® and Ink Business Cash® at the same time. In most cases this is treated as a single credit inquiry. If you are approved for both, you receive $1,950 in bonus cash. That is $990 from one card and $960 from the other, after meeting a combined $12,000 spend in the first three months.

Two cards, no annual fees, nearly $2,000 in upfront bonuses, plus strong ongoing rewards after that. In the world of credit cards, this is about as generous as it gets.

Apply Here for Both Cards and Earn $1,950

Important Approval Information

These offers are extremely strong, but approval is never guaranteed. You are unlikely to be approved if this would be your first credit card, if you have opened five or more personal credit cards in the past 24 months, or if your credit score is not in good standing.

It is technically possible to close these accounts at any time, but it is not recommended to do so within the first year. Responsible use, paying balances in full and avoiding overspending, is essential. If you are experiencing financial instability or difficulty managing debt, you should not apply for new credit, no matter how enticing the bonus.