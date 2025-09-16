Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LAST Call to Join the PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting Course! Your Path to a Lucrative, Stable Career

Communicated Content

Last Call to join! Registration deadline September 18!

Just imagine…

18 months from now, you’ve completed a Master’s degree in accounting and passed the CPA with ease.

The PCS recruiter working with you has a promising interview lined up.

Now imagine this…

3 years from now, you’ve spent one year in an entry-level position and two years in a senior position in that same firm that you interviewed for at the end of the program.

And this…
5 years from now, you’ve been snatched up by a corporate firm where you are working as an Audit Manager, enjoying the intellectually stimulating work, stability, and high salary.

The PCS/ FDU Master’s in Accounting program opens the doors to diverse career opportunities in the public and private sectors.

What the alumni say:

“The PCS course really prepares you for everything… starting any job in any company, you’re going to move up the ladder. They’re putting out serious, professional, knowledgeable people- that tend to get them up the pay scale very fast. They’re going to climb the corporate ladder, moving their way up to CFOs, CEOs, the C-suite.”

  Neal Granick| Tax Senior Manager, Deloitte Tax, NJ.

“When I look around at the mark that PCS has had on our community and others, I see the number of graduates of the program who are now successful in their careers—leading companies, leading accounting departments, and earning respectable salaries in the field.”

Mordechai Seidel | PCS-FDU Graduate | Controller, Inspired by Somerset Development, NJ.

Ranked amongst

Best Master’s in Accounting (Eduniversal 2025)

Best Universities (Forbes 2025)

The PCS Placement Advantage:

  • 98% employment rate!
  • Master’s in accounting earn 13% more annually than a Bachelor’s

US Bureau Labor Statics 2023

  • 8 placement coordinators
  • Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
  • Alumni have landed jobs as controllers, CFOs, partners and opened successful businesses

New York, New Jersey, and remote option

New! Israel program New! Day time classes

For more information:

Men: [email protected]

732-905-9700 x 665

Women: [email protected]   732-367-1500

Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org

