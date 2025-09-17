Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The only thing keeping him from Torah? A bus ride.

Communicated Content

The only thing keeping him from Torah? A bus ride. Every morning, thousands of children across Eretz Yisroel wake up with excitement. They put on their yarmulka, pack their seforim, and long to learn Torah.

But for over 20,000 children from secular homes and communities, the day ends before it begins. Not because they don’t want to learn. Not because their parents don’t care. But because without a bus, a Torah school is out of reach. 

That’s where Chinuch Atzmai steps in. Every single day, we bring these children from irreligious neighborhoods to Torah schools — their only chance to grow up with Torah and mitzvos. Without it, they remain in public schools, cut off from Yiddishkeit.

For just $1 a day, you can sponsor a ride. You can be the reason a child doesn’t stay home. You can be the reason he brings home parsha, mishnayos, gemara, and the warmth of Yiddishkeit to his family. Your $1 a day fills the gap — and puts a child on the bus to Torah.

CLICK HERE.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MONTREAL: Judge Shields Attacker Who Beat Jewish Father in Front of Children, Says Assailant “Not Criminally Responsible”

More Protests? Avreich From Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested; Over 70 Bnei Yeshivos In Prison

4 Leftist Ex-Shin Bet Chiefs Trying To Block Zini’s Appointment; Religious Zionism CEO: “A Dark Minority”

PROBLEM FOR FRUM TROOPS? Pentagon’s New Beard Policy Raises Questions for Religious Soldiers

Dati Leumi Rabbanim: Groups Promoting IDF Enlistment Should Not Be Allowed Into Girls’ High Schools

Agudah Launches First-Ever Effort to Help NYC Students in Israel Cast Election Ballots

Disturbing Details About the Qassam Rocket Launched Near Modi’in Illit

LISTEN: Nissim Saal Presents Stirring Rendition of Carlebach’s “Meloich”

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates for First Time in 2025, Signals Two More This Year

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Visits the Ohel Ahead Of Rosh Hashanah [PHOTOS]