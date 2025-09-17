The only thing keeping him from Torah? A bus ride. Every morning, thousands of children across Eretz Yisroel wake up with excitement. They put on their yarmulka, pack their seforim, and long to learn Torah.

But for over 20,000 children from secular homes and communities, the day ends before it begins. Not because they don’t want to learn. Not because their parents don’t care. But because without a bus, a Torah school is out of reach.

That’s where Chinuch Atzmai steps in. Every single day, we bring these children from irreligious neighborhoods to Torah schools — their only chance to grow up with Torah and mitzvos. Without it, they remain in public schools, cut off from Yiddishkeit.

For just $1 a day, you can sponsor a ride. You can be the reason a child doesn’t stay home. You can be the reason he brings home parsha, mishnayos, gemara, and the warmth of Yiddishkeit to his family. Your $1 a day fills the gap — and puts a child on the bus to Torah.

