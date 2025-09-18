Bonei Olam Tehillim 2X : Tap Into The Segula of Harav Meilich Biderman With Tens of Thousands Around The World

LAST YEAR OVER 10,000 AROUND THE WORLD

Loose transcript:

Someone called me last year. He asked that I should say his name so it should be a zchus. His name is Rav Menachem Holzberg, a very known askan. People here know his name.

He told me he had no children for 20 years. He told me last year he heard about the segula. He took his Tehillim and said Tehillim two times. He told me that three months ago he made a bris—he had a baby naturally! He had been going to doctors for 20 years.

I wouldn’t talk about it, but how can I hold it in? Yidden are waiting for yeshuos. It doesn’t have to be hard, you can split it, it can be easy.

Someone in Beitar told me a story. People in Beitar know the story. He had four children in shiduchim, aged 23-28 years old. Two had heavy baggage.

He told me: “I realized that after the seudah, it’s not going to work.” So during the seudah, he gave out Tehillim to his family. “We cried for 40 minutes.” By next Rosh Hashana, all were married!

” Harav Meilich Biderman Shlit”a”

About Bonei Olam Tehillim 2X:

For the 4th year, yidden across the globe will together tap into the incredible segula taught to us by R’ Meilich Biderman, to complete sefer Tehillim 2x on the first night of Rosh Hashana as a zchus for ourselves and for all waiting for a yeshuah.

As R’ Meilich says, “Every year, I receive letters about this segula. There are countless stories, countless people who have been helped.”

For many of us the thought of completing Sefer Tehilim twice on one night is daunting.

You don’t have to do it alone.

Let’s join together to complete Sefer Tehillim again and again and again 2X. Together, we will call out to our King. Together, we will break through the gates of Shamayim. And together, we will unite thousands of voices in the infinite koach hatefila.

Together, we can shake the Heavens.

Together, we will reach our King.

