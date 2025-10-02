Hagaon HaMekubal Rav Abish Tzinewirt Issues Historic Letter in Support of Torah-24’s Kollel Kabbalah b’Chatzos YS GOLD In the stillness of the night in the holy city of Yerushalayim, a group of illustrious gaonim and mekubalim can be found delving into the secrets of Torah, the kabbalah of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the Arizal, Rabbi Chaim Vital, and their successors. They do so in holiness and purity, with toil and with intensity, during these most auspicious hours of the day—following the tradition of the mekubalim of Yerushalayim of yore over the centuries. The Kollel is a golden link in the glorious chain—the network of Kollelim known as “Torah-24.”

Founded by Hagaon Rav Avraham Eisen, shlit”a, the eleven kolelim in this network feature gaonim and talmidei chachomim who toil in all areas of Torah literally around the clock. Their Torah learning of the mekubalim at Kollel Kabbalah b’Chatzos has recently culminated in a siyum on the entire sefer haZohar and its commentaries, as well as the kabbalistic sefer Orchos Chaim from Rabbi Chaim Vital in the home of the great tzaddik Rav Yaakov Meir Schechter who greatly lauded their relentless toil in kabbalah in purity and in holiness.

Following this event, the mekubal Rav Abish Tzinewirt, shlit”a—a personality who has himself engaged in the study of kabbalah with deep intensity for decades—issued a letter of endorsement for Kollel Kabbalah b’Chatzos. In it, he cites from obscure sources in Kabbalah about the greatness of those who engage in Torah study in the overnight hours, and the way their Torah pierces all the heavens, arriving directly at the Kisei HaKavod. Great is the lot of those who take part in this incredible endeavor—supporting the loftiest of Yerushalayim’s residents as they engage in the study of the loftiest Torah secrets with utter and complete mesirus nefesh.

