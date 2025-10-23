A revolution in Bris Mila: The Masora is now accessible to all!!!

Are you ready to embrace one of the most essential mitzvos in the Torah? This is your unique opportunity to acquire the masorah to perform Bris Milah and to join those who bring Jewish children into the Bris Shel Avraham Avinu.

The Most Comprehensive Bris Milah Course in History Under the auspices of the illustrious Harav Yechzkel Kein, who has personally performed tens of thousands of Brisim. This groundbreaking course will train and develop skilled mohalim throughout America. There has never been a course so accessible and so in-depth—covering every halacha and practical detail with clarity and precision. It sets a new standard in Bris Milah training and education. Many try to learn by following a mohel, but during a bris it’s hard to ask questions.

In this course, you can ask, discuss, and truly understand every step of Bris Milah. For a limited time, you can attend these shiurim in Boro Park, Williamsburg, and Lakewood. The shiurim will be delivered in heimish Yiddish with a mix of English and Lashon Kodesh. This is not a typical classroom course—it’s complete, hands-on preparation to become a confident mohel with a true masorah, including all the essential refuah procedures for the baby.

What You Will Master The Full Spectrum of Halacha: Delve deeply into all the halachos and details of Bris Milah.

Practical Technique and Care: Learn the precise methods for performing the milah with the utmost care—ensuring minimal discomfort and the quickest healing for the baby. This living mesorah, passed down directly through experience, can not be learned from sefarim alone.

Hands-On Mastery: This is a fully practical training designed to give you the confidence and skill to perform a bris completely and correctly upon completing the program. You will gain mastery of this chelek of Torah—known to few—and be ready to perform a Bris immediately after finishing the course.

Who Should Join? Whether you aspire to become a mohel, or to perform a bris for your sons or grandsons, or simply wish to master the halachos of mila, this course is for you. All Yidden, of all ages and backgrounds, are welcome. Many Rabbanim in Eretz Yisroel encourage their children and talmidim to receive this masorah through its founder, Rav Yechezkel Kein.

Course Structure and Locations There are approximately 15 to 20 in-person shiurim, totaling 60 to 80 hours of intensive learning. Each class is taught by Rav Yechezkel Kein.

Shiurim will be offered soon in Boro Park, Williamsburg, and Lakewood, with convenient evening schedules.

The Unique Maalos of a Mohel Becoming a mohel is more than mastering a mitzvah—it carries profound segulos mentioned in the sefarim hakedoshim.

A Partner with Hashem: As Chazal teach us, by bringing a Jewish child into the Bris Shel Avraham Avinu, the mohel becomes a partner with Hakadosh Baruch Hu in continuing the legacy of Avraham Avinu. Segulah for Parnassa: Becoming a mohel is a well-known segula for wealth, children, and many other brachos.

To hear more detailed information, interviews with past talmidim, and to get a full picture of this unparalleled course in Bris Milah, call the hotline today! 845-202-3797