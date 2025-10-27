Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“6-Month-Old Baby’s Treatment Stopped – Can We Help Restart It?”

Communicated Content

 

Name: Yisrael Meir 

Mother: Hadasa

Age: 6 months  

Residence: Israel  

Treatment Location: Schneider children’s hospital, Israel 

Diagnosis: Malignant head tumor

Yisrael Meir was diagnosed with cancer soon after his birth. Due to the quick diagnosis he survived so far and has a very good chance to be completely cured, if only…

Yisrael Meir is a perfect candidate for a new, expensive, advanced treatment. This program is actually his only hope because of his very young age. 

His parents decided to go to all efforts and started the treatment. The treatment is going very well, but it is currently stopped! Because Yitzhak and Hadasa can no longer manage the cost. 

In desperation they turn to you and ask for help. Every day is critical to their baby, and they will do anything to save him.

 

Please support Yisrael Meir>>

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REVEALED: How Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Radical Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Helped Zohran Mamdani’s Ascendancy

MAGA 2028! Trump Rules Out Running as Vance’s VP in 2028, But Suggests He Will Run For A Third Term

Lapid Threatens to Strip Chareidim of Voting Rights: “Whoever Doesn’t Enlist — Won’t Vote”

Thousands of Cheder Children Rally Outside Prison 10 in Emotional Protest for Imprisoned Talmid Ariel Shamai [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MAMDANISTAN: How NYC’s Mayoral Frontrunner Would Destroy The City – Possibly Forever

Freed Israeli Hostage Says Hamas Beat Captives After Ben-Gvir’s Public Remarks on Palestinian Prisoners

Mossad Exposes Details Of Iranian Quds Force’s Global Terror Network Targeting Jews

Netanyahu’s Coalition Moves to Cripple Naftali Bennett Ahead of Next Election

NY Knicks Threaten Legal Action Against Zohran Mamdani Over Campaign Logo Flap

MAILBAG: It’s Time for My Fellow Republicans to Face Reality: Cuomo Is the Only Path to Stop Mamdani