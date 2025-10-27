“6-Month-Old Baby’s Treatment Stopped – Can We Help Restart It?”

Name: Yisrael Meir

Mother: Hadasa

Age: 6 months

Residence: Israel

Treatment Location: Schneider children’s hospital, Israel

Diagnosis: Malignant head tumor

Yisrael Meir was diagnosed with cancer soon after his birth. Due to the quick diagnosis he survived so far and has a very good chance to be completely cured, if only…

Yisrael Meir is a perfect candidate for a new, expensive, advanced treatment. This program is actually his only hope because of his very young age.

His parents decided to go to all efforts and started the treatment. The treatment is going very well, but it is currently stopped! Because Yitzhak and Hadasa can no longer manage the cost.

In desperation they turn to you and ask for help. Every day is critical to their baby, and they will do anything to save him.

Please support Yisrael Meir>>