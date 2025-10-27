Ten Yad Auction – Double Your Luck! Expires This Wednesday

A Sefer Torah

A Tesla

A Cartier Watch

Dazzling Diamonds

Designer Treasures

Dream Escapes to Israel and Europe

And over eighty extraordinary prizes await!

DOUBLE YOUR LUCK!

Buy your tickets before this Wednesday, October 29, at 11:59 PM, and double your chances to win from this incredible collection of prizes.

Here’s how it works:

Add $1,000 of tickets (or more) to your cart at tenyad.org.

Your total will automatically be reduced to $500 — half price, double the chances!

No coupon code needed.

Then, get ready for the event of the year — Tenathon 2025: “A New Stage”!

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 6:30 PM, the legendary Brooklyn Armory will come alive with lights, music, and celebration.

Hosted by Berel Solomon and featuring soul-stirring performances by Mordechai Ben David, Avraham Fried, Zusha, Shmuel Sukkot, and Elitzur, this is your chance to experience the magic of Ten Yad — live and in person!

Every ticket purchased helps more than 1,200 kallahs walk to their chuppah with dignity and strength.

Your ticket isn’t just a deal — it’s a legacy of kindness that shines far beyond the night.

👉 Deal expires Wednesday, October 29, at 11:59 PM!

Don’t miss your chance to get a great deal, double your luck, and join the celebration live!

Visit tenyad.org today to get your tickets, view prizes, and secure your seats for the Tenathon 2025.