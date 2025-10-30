Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Niftar in Last Week’s Tragic Accident

A collective effort has been established to write four Sifrei Torah in memory of the four boys who were tragically niftar last Motzei Shabbos in the horrific accident — Aharon Nosson Lebovitz, Shloimy Cohen, Yaakov Kilburg, and Chaim Simcha Grossman.

The heartbreaking loss has deeply shaken Klal Yisrael. In response, Yidden across the country are coming together to dedicate new Sifrei Torah as an everlasting zechus — a living continuation of the Torah and kedusha these boys represented.

All are asked to unite in bringing menucha to their families and helping keep their Torah alive.
