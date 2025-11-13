A Once-Ever Maamad Kavod HaTorah — The Oraysa Siyum. Seats Selling Out Fast!

Advertise
The excitement is palpable. From Lakewood to London, Bnei Brak to Brooklyn, the kol Torah of tens of thousands of lomdim rises higher each day as Klal Yisrael prepares for a milestone unlike any before: the Siyum on Seder Mo’ed.

With the final dafim of Maseches Chagigah now being learned, the dream that began nearly six years ago is reaching its glorious culmination. For the first time in history, a worldwide community of lomdei Torah will, in just a few days, complete an entire Seder of Shas together — amud by amud, daf by daf — bound by a single heartbeat of Torah.

This isn’t just Oraysa’s simcha. It’s Klal Yisrael’s simcha. It’s the simcha of every Yid who cherishes the Kol Torah, of every family whose home is filled with the glow of limud haTorah, of every kehilla that thrives because of the Torah.

Preparations have been completed for what promises to be a truly historic maamad kavod haTorah — uniting kehillos from across the United States, Eretz Yisroel, and Europe. Gedolei Yisroel, Roshei Yeshiva, and thousands of lomdim will gather under one roof to honor the Torah and those who labor over it day and night.

This will not be merely a siyum — it will be a revelation of Klal Yisrael’s strength and perseverance, and a resounding declaration that Yisroel v’Oraysa V’kudsha Brich Hu Chad Hu. Every amud represents untold hours of hasmadah and mesirus nefesh — from the early-morning chavrusas to late-night sedarim, and from the lomdim to their devoted wives and families who share equally in this triumph.

But tickets are going fast!

Don’t wait. Be part of history. Join Klal Yisrael at this once-in-a-generation asifa, this grand tribute to Torah V’lomdeha  taking place at Cure Arena on Sunday, November 23, 2025 (ג’ כסלו).

 Reserve your place today and take your seat in a maamad that will echo in Klal Yisrael’s story for generations to come.
Visit OraysaSiyum.org

