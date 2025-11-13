Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Final Call – January 1 Enrollment Ends Dec 5!

Communicated Content

‼️ Final Call – January 1 Enrollment Ends Dec 5! ‼️

United Refuah HealthShare is closing January 1st enrollment due to high demand — apply now to secure your start date!

💡 Same low rates for 7+ years:
Single $199 | Couple $349 | Family (3–6) $499 (+$50/add’l)

✔️ Flexibility to choose any direct-bill or self-pay doctor or hospital worldwide, with high reimbursement limits
✔️ Affordable, transparent, community-driven sharing

🎁 Promo Code: JAG1205 – Get a $50 Visa Gift Card upon acceptance (expires 12/5)

📞 440-U-REFUAH | 🌐 UnitedRefuah.org

Limited sharing first 60 days. See guidelines for details.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Netanyahu Says He’d Consider Accepting Presidential Pardon, Dismisses Mamdani’s Arrest Threat: “I’m Not Afraid”

Behind the Scenes, White House and IDF Prepare for the Possibility Trump’s Gaza Plan Fails

AL NISECHA: Shin Bet Foils Imminent Attacks, 40 Terrorists Arrested In Beit Lechem

After Record Heatwave: Israel Preparing For Rain, Storms, And Possible Flooding

“Imaginary Scenario”: Intel Officer Who Ignored Oct. 7 Warnings Is Serving In New Military Intelligence Position

CHASDEI HASHEM! Jewish Man Facing Execution in Iraq Receives “Sulcha”; Death Sentence Annulled

Fundraiser for Student Accused of Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Executive Dave Portnoy Raises Nearly $30,000

IT’S FINALLY OVER: U.S. House Passes Bill To End Federal Government Shutdown After Record-Breaking 43 Days

“Hamas’s Belief That Life Will Go On After Oct. 7 Was Born In Goldin’s Abduction”

“Every Screw Can Kill”: Captured Hamas Nukhba Terrorist Are Turning Prison Materials Into Weapons