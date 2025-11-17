TONIGHT!! Win Early Bird Bonus Raffle – Win 15K! – Win 1.2 Million Dollar Yerushalayim Apartment!!

YES! Enter to Win $15,000.00 On November 17th!!

But hurry: Early bird ends: TONIGHT Nov 17th, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST.

*EXCLUSIVE!!*

Buy 10 Tickets – join our Minyanaire club!

+ Get Extra 10 Free Tickets!

+ Get 10 Extra to the $15,000 Raffle!

And we will send a $100 gift card to a LONE SOLDIER in your honor

Check out the VIP tab for more amazing offers!