Lifta – The Experience You Don’t Want To Miss!

An American, a Frenchman, and an Israeli walk into a plate in Jerusalem > Lifta, the American-style restaurant everyone is talking about.

⸻

Anyone familiar with Jerusalem’s culinary scene already knows Chef Eli Davis. He is a rising star, highly sought-after by the American tourism elite who flock to Israel during the holiday season. The hottest trend today: replacing hotel chefs with a private chef. And with every request, wish, or demand—Eli delivers. Every so often he even hops back to his “old homeland” for private events he cooks personally.

You can find Eli every morning at Jerusalem’s Machane Yehuda Market, carefully inspecting premium vegetables and choosing the finest cuts of meat—ingredients he uses to create what he loves most: soul food.

We met him at Lifta Restaurant at midday. The front display greeted us with a collection of impressive meat creations, practically winking at us: We’ve been waiting—where have you been?

Already at the entrance, you understand that Lifta offers a rich menu filled with intriguing and unique dishes, the kind that makes you stop, stare, and pull out your camera.

Why Lifta?

Eli sits across from us, relaxed, while his sous-chefs rush around, asking nonstop questions: “How much stock should I add to the fish?” “Is there enough beetroot?”

He answers them confidently, then turns to us: “First taste the dessert—then we’ll talk.”

Starting from the end? Absolutely. A kind waiter served us a huge plate with a very American name: Bread Pudding. For a high-end restaurant—this definitely sparked our curiosity.

Eli explains: “This is my childhood flavor. As an American kid, this is what my mom used to make. I’m trying to bring back the tastes of my childhood, but with a modern interpretation. I want to tell my story through food.”

He shares that he grew up in a home of parents from Park Avenue, blending classic American comfort food with traditional Jewish Eastern European cooking. After many years in the gourmet world, he decided to fulfill a dream: to open Lifta and bring his childhood flavors to the public, while also showcasing the Jewish kitchen in all its depth.

“Food brings people together,” he says, “and I want this place to become a point of connection between different sectors of Israeli society.”

In another restaurant of his, they’ve been hosting soldiers for two years after returning from Gaza and Lebanon—watching them dance together with Jerusalem locals. “That’s my greatest moment,” he adds.

We finish the bread pudding, and immediately the next surprise arrives: a colorful, vibrant dish—a stunning, intriguing, and original eggplant creation, designed like a modern artwork. Layers of colors, precise sauces, and in the first bite—a mysterious crunchy element we couldn’t quite identify. What we did understand: this is a dish people won’t stop talking about.

We approached the main courses with confidence.

“Okay,” we told him, “you’ve set the bar high—what now?”

We considered going only for meat (how much can you really innovate with fish?), but Eli decided otherwise: both.

He signaled to the waiter with a flow of words we didn’t fully understand—but it sounded like music.

Fish? Our eyes widened. A celebration of the sea: celery sashimi, roasted fish, tartare with sesame cracker. Impossible to describe. Let the photos speak.

And the meat? Here we were already prepared for a surprise.

We ordered two dishes: Denver Cut—a fascinating dish that surprised us just when we thought nothing new could be done with beef. Alongside it came Tongue on an Israeli skewer—a dish you simply cannot stop talking about.

Lifta itself—the valley at the entrance to Jerusalem—has been brought directly into the restaurant.

Some dishes are served on stone plates reminiscent of Jerusalem stone, with small olive branches crowning the presentation.

The restaurant’s design draws from Lifta’s spirit: deep green tiles, an ancient olive tree at the center, and soft lighting that gives a mysterious Jerusalem ambiance.

There’s also an impressive cocktail bar and a rich, high-end wine bar.

So whether its this Chanukkah, mid-winter vacation, or any other time of the year, this is an experience you dont want to miss! — and now you know exactly where to go.

The restaurant is certified kosher under Rabbi Manta.

