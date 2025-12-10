Advertise
Have kids in Israel? Send food and gifts that make Chanukah feel closer — with Bench

Communicated Content

Bench is a simple, secure way to send Chanukah warmth to loved ones in Jerusalem — from the U.S. or anywhere else in the world.

Chanukah is about light, warmth, and connection. But when your kids, family, or close friends are in Israel and you’re far away, turning that connection into something tangible can be challenging.

Bench bridges that distance.

Bench is an easy, secure online marketplace that lets you send food and gifts to loved ones in Israel for Chanukah, with delivery focused primarily in Jerusalem. With 20 curated stores to choose from, you can find the perfect match for anyone you’re sending to — whether you want something meaningful, delicious, festive, or simply comforting.

Why families love using Bench

  • Designed for people with kids or family living in Israel

  • Choose from 20 trusted local stores

Wide variety of food and gift options

  • Delivery coordinated entirely by Bench

Checkout shown in USDLive chat support

  • Includes stores with Badatz certifications

How it works

  1. Visit https://api.jewishadgroup.com/iAcRO0

  2. Choose a store

  3. Select your items and place your order

  4. Bench handles the delivery — no juggling logistics or time zones

Because sometimes the most meaningful part of a Chanukah gift isn’t the food or the package — it’s the message behind it:

I’m thinking about you. You’re with us. You’re never far from home.

This year, let your gift bring the closeness.

Order now at https://api.jewishadgroup.com/iAcRO0

