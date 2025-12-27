Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Baruch Dayan Emes: Rav Moshe Lieber Zt”l

Communicated Content

Baruch Dayan Emes: Rav Moshe Lieber Zt”l.

The levaya is over, the shiva has passed, but sadly a tremendous financial burden looms large over Rav Moshe’s rebbetzin. Between the kvura, children’s chasunas, and medical expenses, coupled with the lack of life insurance – we are trying to raise $100,000, to alleviate this pressure and allow her the menuchas hanefesh an almanah so desperately needs. 

With Hashem’s help, we will be successful, and let this be our way of helping our Rebbe, chaver and relative, may he be a meilitz yosher for all of us. DONATE HERE: CLICK HERE

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

How Gaza Went Dark: Shin Bet’s 20-Year Intelligence Failure

Video Shows Armed Settler Ramming Praying Palestinian; Suspect Released to House Arrest

Toronto Police Probe Suspected Hate Crime After Mezuzahs Ripped From Jewish Homes

WATCH: NYC MTA’s New Anti-Fare Evasion Turnstiles Snag Suspected Fare-Beater

Israel Ranks Dead Last in Global Image Index, Suffers Sharpest Drop on Record

🚨 TERROR: Two Murdered, Two Injured In Coordinated Terror Attack Across Northern Israel

Australian Rabbis Demand Ban on Pro-Intifada Rallies, Call for Federal Royal Commission on Antisemitism

Army Radio Host Praises Arab Who Spread Blood Libels About IDF To The World

UK Releases Gazan Man Who Boasted of Armed Attacks and Called for Jews’ Death

Syrian Jewish Community in Brooklyn Purchases Two Luxury Towers in Central Jerusalem