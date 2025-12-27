Baruch Dayan Emes: Rav Moshe Lieber Zt”l.

The levaya is over, the shiva has passed, but sadly a tremendous financial burden looms large over Rav Moshe’s rebbetzin. Between the kvura, children’s chasunas, and medical expenses, coupled with the lack of life insurance – we are trying to raise $100,000, to alleviate this pressure and allow her the menuchas hanefesh an almanah so desperately needs.

With Hashem’s help, we will be successful, and let this be our way of helping our Rebbe, chaver and relative, may he be a meilitz yosher for all of us. DONATE HERE: CLICK HERE