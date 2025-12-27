New Resort-Style Residences Unveiled on Netanya’s Coast Near Kiryat Sanz

What happens when a group of chareidi real estate professionals encounter a large-scale coastal development originally planned for a secular audience—and see the opportunity to rethink it entirely?

That question led to the emergence of BlueCliff Netanya, a residential project now taking shape along the city’s coastline, just beyond Kiryat Sanz. The development reimagines resort-style living through the lens of chareidi life, integrating privacy, infrastructure, and kosher standards into a setting more commonly associated with hotels and vacation residences.

“We identified an opportunity for the chareidi community to enjoy five-star, resort-style living right near a chassidic hub. This kind of lifestyle should be within reach for anyone,” says Avraham Kopilowitz of 24K Brokerage, a firm specializing in the international marketing of high-end residential developments to overseas buyers.



Rising above an on-site luxury hotel, BlueCliff comprises 90 private residences spanning the 9th through 32nd floors. The architectural approach emphasizes light, openness, and connection to the Mediterranean, with glass façades and expansive terraces designed to blur the line between interior living and the outdoors. At the same time, the project maintains a clear residential identity, with separate private entrances for residents and hotel guests.



Developed by Ken Hator, BlueCliff reflects a focus on long-term livability rather than short-term appeal. Smart home systems, refined finishes, and carefully planned layouts were incorporated to support full-time living as well as second-home use, without sacrificing discretion or functionality.

While positioned first and foremost as a private residential development, BlueCliff offers access to a curated set of amenities typically associated with five-star hospitality—made available on residents’ terms.





Key Features and Amenities Include:

Hotel Privileges — premium access to on-site hotel facilities, delivered with five-star hospitality

On-Site Dining — meat and dairy restaurants within the development, with chefs and purveyors vetted to meet strict kosher standards

Chof Nifrad Beachfront — a secluded shoreline backed by protective cliffs and formally designated as a chof nifrad

Private Residents’ Pool — shown prominently in preliminary renderings; final architectural plans will place the pool discreetly within the development, operating with designated hours for men and women

On-Site Shul & Mikvah — a community shul and men’s mikvah integrated directly into the premises, complementing close proximity to Kiryat Sanz’s established hub of Torah and chassidus

Residents’ Lounge — a flexible space designed for meetings, learning, and social use

Spa & Sauna — refined wellness facilities with private treatment areas

Fitness Center — a fully equipped gym with modern training equipment



The project’s location places residents within walking distance of Kiryat Sanz while also offering access to Netanya’s broader network of shuls and communal infrastructure—allowing residents to engage with the surrounding community or remain within the development as they choose.

Interest in BlueCliff has been notable ahead of its public debut, with more than 41 residences reserved during the pre-debut phase. Additional information and availability updates are available here on the official website BlueCliffNetanya.com.

