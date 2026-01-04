From Vision to Reality: North Miami Beach Kollel to Break Ground on Florida’s Home for Torah

The North Miami Beach Kollel is embarking on a defining moment in its history with the launch of A Landmark Home for Torah, a bold building campaign that will kick off with a Groundbreaking Event on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (כ״ב טבת תשפ״ו), at 17150 NE 10 th Avenue in North Miami Beach. This is more than a construction project. It is the creation of a Torah landmark that will shape Florida for generations to come.

Approaching its 20th year, the North Miami Beach Kollel has quietly become one of Florida’s most powerful engines of Torah growth. What began as a local kollel now serves as a hub whose reach extends far beyond North Miami Beach, influencing communities across South Florida and beyond.

At the very heart of the Kollel are dedicated yungeleit who devote themselves to Torah, learning yomam valayla, with true mesirus nefesh. These yungeleit, today’s and tomorrow’s talmidei chachamim, form the foundation of the Kollel’s impact, as their learning naturally extends outward across the region. More than 20 alumni are currently serving in harbatzas Torah roles throughout South Florida, carrying the Kollel’s influence far beyond its walls.

From early morning until late at night, the Kollel is alive with Torah, hosting 60+ weekly shiurim and welcoming over 300 people daily. Today, the Kollel has reached a point where its physical space must rise to meet the scope of its mission. This campaign is about ensuring that Torah growth in Florida does not plateau and that it continues to accelerate to meet the growing population.

The new campus will span 29,600 square feet, designed to meet the growing needs of a vibrant and expanding Torah community. It will include dedicated spaces for learning, tefillah, and programming for both men and women, creating a landmark home for Torah in every sense. The building reflects the nonstop rhythm of kollel life, operating 19 hours each day in service of Torah and the community.

The Groundbreaking Event will be graced by Moreinu HaGaon Harav Dovid Schustal Shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Beis Medrash Govoha, Lakewood, whose presence underscores the national significance of this moment. The program will be followed by dancing, zemiros, and musical accompaniment led by Yedidim Choir, adding joy and inspiration to this historic occasion.

The Roshei Kollel, Rabbi Yaakov Tzvi Blejer and Rabbi Aharon Dovid Singer, have articulated a vision that has guided the Kollel from its early years to its current role as a cornerstone of Torah life in the region. This Hanachas Even Hapina marks the transition from vision to reality. As the ground is broken, a message is sent: Florida’s Torah future is being built now. A Landmark Home for Torah is about permanence, legacy, and giving supporters the opportunity to put their name on a Torah landmark that will serve Klal Yisroel for generations to come.

For more information about the campaign or the groundbreaking event, visit kzmnmb.org.