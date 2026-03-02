Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MATANOS L’EVYONIM – B’HIDDUR: This Purim Please Help a Very Poor Family in Need!

Communicated Content

<<CLICK HERE TO HELP NOW>>

נדיבי העם אחינו כל בית ישראל רחמנים בני רחמנים

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

This Purim be מקיים the great מצוה of מתנות לאביונים in its highest and best form by donating to help a very poor family that is struggling financially and has accumulated huge amounts of debt and is begging for your help. The פוסקים write that you should spend more on the מצוה of מתנות לאביונים than on משלוח מנות and סעודת פורים. The Gemara says that the eyes of the poor are looking out for מקרא מגילה as this is when they will get the מתנות לאביונים.

Even if you already gave today Tzedakah you should still donate to this important cause as it says כל הפושט יד ליטול נותנים לו, so please donate generously and keep in mind that every Dollar goes directly to the poor family, 100% of your donation, וכל המוסיף מוסיפין לו מן השמים.

In the זכות of this great Mitzvah may you and your family be blessed by Hashem with Bracha, Hatzlacha, Refuos and Yeshuos and all your Prayers should be answered and you should always be on the giving end and never on the receiving end.

Thank you, תזכו למצוות and פורים שמח. 

<<CLICK HERE TO HELP NOW>>

***************************************************

Donations by phone (24-hour hotline): 518-323-0376 Campaign ID: 114647

QuickPay/Zelle/Paypal: [email protected]

Tax deductible checks payable to: Congregation Osei Chesed can be mailed to: Congregation Osei Chesed c/o David Rosenberg, 130 Lee Avenue, # 104, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Tax ID: 87-1695856

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Matanos L’evyonim In Flatbush & Lakewood Given ON Purim Morning 2026!

President Trump Says Iran Operation “Ahead of Schedule,” Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” As U.S.-Israel Campaign Enters High-Intensity Phase

Dramatic P’sak: Tourists Stranded In Jerusalem Should Keep Purim On The 14th

Gerrer Purim Bans: “No Dancing In The Streets; No Purim Tisch; No Parties At Yeshivos”

“This Is Not Iraq”: Defense Sec. Hegseth Defends Expanding War As U.S. Casualties Rise To 4

H’YD: 3 Teen Siblings Murdered By Iranian Missile In Beit Shemesh; Yaakov, 16, Avigayil,15, & Sora, 13

Bnei Brak Rabbanim: “Stop Kriyas Megillah During Sirens; Designate Sober Family Member”

Beit Shemesh Victims: Yosef Cohen, H’yd, & His Mother Bruria, H’yd; Son’s Bar Mitzvah Same Day As Levaya

DRMATIC FOOTAGE: Three U.S. F-15s Downed In Apparent Friendly Fire Incident Over Kuwait; All Pilots Safe

Direct Hit In Be’er Sheva: 13 Injured In Iranian Missile Barrage [VIDEOS]