Dovid Ehrman’s quiet revolution in kriah, learning readiness, and success in learning Gmara

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When eight-year-old Chaim* walked into Dovid Ehrman’s office in Lakewood, he held his Chumash like it might explode. His rebbi had sent him home “for extra help,” his parents had tried three different tutors, and Chaim had learned to dread that moment every night when homework was opened and the lines of black letters swam before his eyes.

“He’s bright,” his father assured. “He just… doesn’t pick it up.”

Then Mr. Ehrman gave Chaim a sheet of paper, a pencil, and one simple instruction: “Draw me a picture.”

The picture told the story no test had managed to show.

“Reading,” Ehrman explains calmly, “is data processing. Before we talk about kriah, we have to talk about the brain itself — how it sees, how it builds, how it connects dots. If the foundation isn’t ready, it doesn’t matter how many worksheets or flashcards you pile on top.”

Within thirty minutes — not weeks, not months — Chaim redrew the same picture. This time the lines were straight, the circles closed, the spatial confusion gone. His father stared at the page. “This isn’t the same kid,” he said.

But it was.

And it wasn’t a fluke.

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Data, Not Drama

In conversation, Dovid Ehrman does not raise his voice. He does not sell, cajole, or dramatize. He speaks like someone who has seen things work too many times to need to embellish. His sentences are gentle, clipped, often beginning with a modest, “Well, the way we look at it is…”

But listen closely, and something remarkable emerges: a philosophy of kriah rooted not in slogans or trends, but in cognitive efficiency — how the brain stores information, how it conserves energy, and how tiny, invisible gaps in readiness can cripple a child’s learning for years.

“Reading is not an activity,” he explains. “It’s a tool for learning. If the tool is inefficient, the learning will be inefficient.”

Where others see “slow reader,” “skips letters,” “has trouble focusing,” Ehrman sees micro-processes: visual tracking, convergence, whole-word processing, reading readiness, and the brain’s ability to manage its limited resources.

“It’s all about conserving brain power,” he says simply.

And that idea — deceptively simple — is the engine behind a method that has quietly reshaped classrooms, guided hundreds of rebbeim, and helped thousands of children and adults find the calm, confident place where reading becomes natural, fluid, and painless.

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“Reading Ready” — The Gap No One Talks About

If there is one phrase that comes up again and again in Ehrman’s work, it is reading readiness.

Not reading skills. Not reading motivation. Readiness.

“Many children,” he says, “are taught kriah before their brains are neurologically ready to process letters and combine them into words.”

He gives an example.

“First, the brain has to notice all the details — the lines, the curves, the shapes. That’s one level of readiness. But to read words, the brain has to do something else: it has to see how details relate to each other. That’s a different level of maturity.”

If a child is missing either level, kriah becomes a battle. And the harder the child tries, the worse it gets.

“Some children,” he says, “can be nine — even ten — and still not fully reading-ready. Not because anything is ‘wrong,’ but because visual maturity develops at different speeds.”

Then he adds something that surprises many parents:

“With the right diagnostic activities and a few targeted exercises, we often see dramatic changes in half an hour.”

Half an hour?

He smiles.

“We once had a child jump from a level four to a level eight in a single session. Another came in with drawings that looked classically ‘dyslexic.’ Twenty minutes later, the numbers were upright, accurate, clear. When you hit the root issue, things can move fast.”

The Eyes Have It

Ehrman is quick to clarify what his work is — and what it isn’t.

“It’s not therapy. It’s not medical intervention. It’s educational. It’s teaching the brain how to do skills it was always designed to do.”

Many children struggling with kriah, he says, are simply wrestling with visual skill deficiencies — convergence, tracking, or the ability to move the eyes smoothly across a line of text.

“These are often not ‘conditions,’” he says. “They’re skills. Skills can be taught.”

The tools? Surprisingly simple exercises. Minutes a day. No special glasses. No long trips to specialists.

“People travel and spend thousands on prism glasses,” he says. “But in most cases, with standard convergence or tracking challenges, simple exercises give faster, cleaner results.”

One teenage boy, he remembers, could not learn for more than 30 minutes without fatigue. After a short period of targeted visual-muscle work, “he was learning two to three hours straight. He later became a serious masmid.”

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Syllables or Whole Words? The Answer May Surprise You

In some schools, the pendulum has swung toward heavy syllable drilling.

Ehrman gently shakes his head.

“Reading in syllables makes understanding harder. We speak in words, not syllables. The meaning lives in the whole word.”

So part of his method emphasizes getting a child to the point where he can look at a word, relax, take his time, and read the entire word as one unit.

“That’s where comprehension begins.”

Speed, then, is not a race — it’s an efficiency tool. The faster the brain can identify letters automatically, the more energy is left for meaning.

“Speed is brain economy,” he says.

The Mesorah Knew It First

Some of the most surprising insights, Ehrman notes, are not new at all — they’re ancient.

“For thousands of years,” he says, “the Jewish mesorah taught kriah by name recognition — teaching letters as visual identities, not just sounds.”

This matters because in Lashon Hakodesh, many letters sound alike. Alef and Ayin, for example.

“If the brain is trained to focus on sound rather than visual identity,” he warns, “two different words with different meanings can sound identical. That affects comprehension. By teaching the visual identity from the start, the brain reads with clarity.”

He pauses.

“This is a very visual language. The mesorah understood that.”

Mistaking Effects for Causes

Ehrman has seen it too often: a child struggling to focus, acting out in class, or appearing “unmotivated”— and adults assume emotional or behavioral issues.

“Sometimes,” he says, “it’s simply because the child can’t read the board. Or the Chumash. Or keep his place. Or his brain is exhausted from the effort.”

Fix the underlying visual or readiness issue, and the “behavior” evaporates.

“We’ve had children labeled with attention issues who suddenly didn’t ‘have’ them anymore after the reading and visual skills were addressed.”

Even lifestyle factors — breakfast, hydration, sleep — can masquerade as learning problems.

“A child fasting fourteen hours before school because he didn’t eat breakfast? The brain can’t store fuel. Of course he can’t concentrate.”

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When the Page Hurts

Not all struggles look like struggles.

“Sometimes a boy holds the Gemara inches from his nose,” Ehrman says. “Or keeps tilting his head. Or reads with his forehead pressed to the table. And people think he’s ‘lazy’ or ‘not cut out for learning.’ But often it’s just visual strain.”

He remembers a seven-year-old girl whose reading was far behind grade level. After a few short sessions, her father approached him, stunned.

“Does it make sense,” he asked, “that she read beautifully on Shabbos? Like a different child?”

“It makes perfect sense,” Ehrman said. “It happens all the time.”

Twelve to Twenty Sessions

Where other programs stretch months or years, Ehrman’s method is intentionally intensive and brief.

“Most students need between twelve and twenty sessions,” he says. “Sometimes less.”

The sessions themselves feel more like a game than remediation: sports-style self-competition, long unfamiliar texts, repeated readings that strengthen automaticity — without a drop of shame or pressure.

“Children often want to keep going after the session ends,” he says. “That’s how you know the tension is gone.”

Homework? Minimal. “Their regular kriah during the week becomes the practice.”

The Zobin Legacy

Ask Ehrman how he learned all this, and he immediately directs credit to his mentor and the system’s creator, Rav Zobin.

A scientist by training, skilled in data processing, gifted and creative, Rav Zobin stumbled into kriah almost by accident when a local rav in Eretz Yisrael asked him to help a struggling boy.

Using principles from technical-skill acquisition — touch typing, musical training — he guided the boy to fluent kriah in a remarkably short time. Word spread. More boys came. Then a child from a special-ed school.

“They were certain he would never read,” Ehrman says. “After a couple of months, he was back in mainstream.”

Rav Zobin spent the next four decades refining the method, researching relentlessly, diagnosing patterns, and crafting solutions for each type of difficulty. His endorsements from major mechanchim are legendary. His influence, Ehrman notes, is wider than most people know.

“Someone told me that after Rav Zobin gave a workshop in Lakewood twenty years ago, many schools quietly integrated his ideas into their reading systems. It changed an entire city.”

Tens of thousands have benefited from his approach — children, adults, rebbeim, and educators who’ve trained under him.

“Anyone Who Can Talk Can Learn to Read”

Ehrman says it carefully, but with conviction.

“If a person can speak and has functional vision — and if the root issues are addressed — he can learn to read.”

Yes, even children with various developmental challenges. Yes, even older adults who have struggled for decades.

He shares the story of one adult who dreaded davening because of the exhaustion it caused.

“After two sessions,” Ehrman recalls, “he said he came out of Shacharis calm for the first time in his life.”

The same man later described opening a Gemara without fear.

“That,” Ehrman says softly, “changes a person’s whole life.”

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Israeli Number: 0527658391

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The Quiet Danger of “He’s Doing Fine”

Parents sometimes ask whether they should bring in a child who’s “managing,” even if the reading looks labored.

Ehrman is cautious.

“If a child is managing well, it’s best not to ‘rock the boat.’ The brain is incredible at compensating. If he’s doing fine, let him be fine.”

But sometimes children who “read okay” are using enormous amounts of brain power to do it, leaving nothing for comprehension — or enjoyment.

“Efficiency matters,” he explains. “If reading drains all his energy, he may seem to have comprehension issues when in truth he’s overwhelmed.”

The goal, he says, is not just accurate reading — it’s relaxed reading.

“A child should feel calm, not tense. The tension wastes the very brain power he needs for understanding.”

The Shorter Road

In the end, Ehrman believes many families could save years of frustration by focusing on root causes instead of surface symptoms.

“In schools, well-meaning programs can take years,” he says. “Sometimes by the time the child reaches us, he’s fallen further behind, been mislabeled, or lost confidence.”

Address the foundation, he insists — readiness, visual efficiency, whole-word fluency — and other “problems” suddenly aren’t problems.

“These aren’t magic tricks,” he says. “They’re just precise tools.”

Tools he has spent decades sharpening.

Tools hundreds of children now use every day to open a sefer without fear.

Tools that help a child suddenly smile in the middle of Shabbos reading because — for the first time — the words finally make sense.

Learn the system this summer so you can begin the next school year already knowing how to help struggling readers.

Free webinar : June 7th, 3 PM EST

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER !

Need more info.?

Call: 718-841-9696

Israeli Number: 0527658391

Email: [email protected]