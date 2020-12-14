WATCH 7:45-9pm Night Seder America Chanukah Edition

Night Seder America (NSA): Chanukah Edition begins

TONIGHT, Monday, December 14th

(+ Wednesday and Thursday)

NSA’s famous Gemara Learning Program for boys in grades 6-8 combines an interactive game show & a learning of Gemara that can be joined from anywhere!

The excitement begins tonight, 7:45pm EST, with a ‘pre-game hock”

followed by the rest of the program from 8-9pm EST.

Rabbi Baruch Levine will be LIVE on WEDNESDAY for a special kumzitz.

There’s even a chance to WIN major prizes!

Watch here or on www.torahanytime.com/nsa

CALL IN: 718-298-2077, code 52

(from Canada, 647-797-0056, code 52).

To join on ZOOM, enter ID 897-063-4419, password 5781

or call in to 929-436-2866 and enter the ZOOM ID.