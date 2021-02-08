From Shema Yisroel to Kol Hatorah Kulah: Become a part of Shuvu’s historic mission!

When thousands of students are holding precious Gemarahs for the very first time, we know that history is being made.

And that’s what is now happening all over Israel in Shuvu schools.

Shuvu was founded by Rav Pam ZT”L three decades ago to provide Jewish immigrants in Eretz Yisroel with high quality education. Today, in 77 schools with over 15,000 students and family members, Torah is being passed to the next generation with love and purity.

And now they embark on the greatest mark of Shuvu’s success: The Shuvu children of the past thirty years are taking on an incredible challenge for the first time. The entire Shas and Tanach will be completed by a Shuvu student or alumni, many of whom, before coming to Shuvu, didn’t even know how to recite Shema Yisroel!

“This is the very first time in history that a Kiruv network is making a Siyum on Shas!” Shuvu co-chairman R’ Avrohom Biderman shares, “We wanted to mark Shuvu’s 30th anniversary in a unique and historic way, and this is indeed a historic project, and a tribute to Rav Pam zt”l and to the entire Shuvu Network.”

One Shuvu student, Karen N., chose to learn Sefer Yonah. “His story resonates with me so much,” she explained. “I also felt lost until I finally came back to Hashem with Teshuva.”

A siyum of this kind has never been done before – and you can be a part of it. You can sign up to learn a section of Shas or Tanach alongside a Shuvu student, leading to a grand joint siyum on March 14th.

Men, women and children of all ages are encouraged to join in this historic movement.