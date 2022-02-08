Pony Tales

As a teacher in Shuvu, I try my best to inspire the many children who come to school each day, many from non­religious homes. Yet many times I find myself inspired by the children in school.

One example is a girl named Shivat Pachmi. Shivat is a wonderful 5th grader who come to our school in Lod. When learning about Rachel lmeinu during Chumash class, Shivat was so taken by the story of Rachel that she decided to donate her hair on Rochel lmeinu’s Yahrtzeit so that it could be used to make a wig for a child with cancer!

Getting a haircut can be an emotional experience for any girl, but this was even more challenging for Shivat who prided herself on having the longest ponytail in school. This pride in her hair made Shivat’s sacrifice in giving up her hair for a cancer patient even more significant After her haircut, we teachers, as well as other students in school, showered Shivat with attention, letting her know just how proud we were of her difficult decision, made for the sake of helping another person.

In fact, Shivat’s action became a turning point in her life, which was not always an easy life. Seeing how proud everyone was, Shivat became encouraged, and since that day, Shivat has been improving in her studies and in all areas. It was as if a special Siyata Dishmaya was given to her for her special Mitzvah!

While she misses her beautiful ponytail each time she brushes her hair, Shivat feels a stronger connection to Rachel lmeinu, and to the Chesed Mama Rachel taught us all. It is truly heartwarming to see just how far Shivat has come, with so many positive changes happening in her world, and I feel so privileged to be a part of it.

Sincerely

Morah Anit

