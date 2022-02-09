Behind The Scribble: Kollel Shomrei Hachomos’ Auction

Kollel Shomrei Hachomos is a support network of tzedakah founded over 160 years ago by the Chasam Sofer zatzal, Rabbi Moshe Sofer, who undertook to renew the tradition of supporting the Yidden of Eretz Yisroel, as exhorted by the holy Taana Reb Meir Baal Haness nearly two millennia previous. Yidden have supported their brethren with love through this venerable charity for generations.

When you enter the Kollel Shomrei Hachomos auction and donate to Reb Meir Baal Haness, you leave a mark that rewrites the stories of hungry children and lonely widows.

There are 40 great prizes available, at only $10 a ticket.

Now offering two incredible promo codes:

Write your own kvittel. At Reb Meir’s kever. In Eretz Yisroel. Purchase $54 or more in tickets, Get a FREE entry into the “trip to EY” prize. Use code: WRITE4YOU Here’s a deal to write home about. Buy a $72 ticket package, get 2 tickets FREE. Use code: 2FREE

Join this worthy cause now when you enter the auction HERE!

Auction deadline: March 3, 2022







