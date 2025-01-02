FRIGHTENING: Tel Aviv Tractor Attack: Three Injured, Driver Detained

Three people sustained minor injuries Thursday afternoon in Tel Aviv when a man driving a tractor struck them, according to Israel Police.
Police stated the incident happened during a brawl, and the tractor driver has been detained for questioning.
