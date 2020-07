YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Sanzer Rebbe, HaRav Naftali Halberstam ZATZAL. He was 96, and likely the oldest Rebbe in the world. He was Niftar on Friday night.

His Shul is in Boro Park on 48th Street and 16th Ave.

Levaya information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

