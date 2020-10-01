TRAGEDY: Chareidi Beitar Illit Resident Killed in Construction Accident in Afula

Chaim Yaakov Sin, a resident of Beitar Illit, was R”L killed on Wednesday, when the roof of a building collapsed on top of him at a construction site on Tzvi Pinkas Street in Afula. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams rushed to the scene and performed CPR on Chaim at the scene.

Chaim was transported to Ha’Emek Hospital in the city while still undergoing CPR efforts. A few hours later he was Niftar at the hospital.

The Niftar was part of the Shalom Rav community in Beitar Illit, and his father, Rabbi Yoel Sin, lives in Beitar and works as a contractor and is well known in the community. Chaim followed in his father’s footsteps and also entered into the construction field after finishing his military service.

Members of the community praised Chaim and his family as being ba’alei chessed and always sharing a smile with others.

Boruch Dayan Ha-Emmes…

