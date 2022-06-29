BDE: Ex-ZAKA Chairman Yehudah Meshi-Zahav Passes Away

The former head of ZAKA, Yehudah Meshi-Zahav, passed away overnight Tuesday in the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he has been hospitalized since last year. He was 62.

Prior to being hospitalized, serious and multiple accusations of wrongdoing were made against him after it was announced that he was chosen as a recipient of the Israel Prize. He subsequently forfeited the Israel Prize and stepped down as the head of ZAKA.

The niftar left behind a wife and seven children.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)