Catskills: Toddler Pulled From Pond At Maywood Bungalows





A child was pulled from a pond in the Catskills on Sunday morning.

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene at 9:40AM at Maywood Bungalow Colony on Blanchard Road, where a two-year-old child had been pulled from a small pond.

A chopper was requested to airlift the child to a hospital, but due to bad weather in the area, it was unable to fly.

The child was transported to Harris Hospital in stable condition, and is expected to be transferred to Westchester Hospital for further observation.

