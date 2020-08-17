COVID IN THE CATSKILLS: Cases In Multiple Bungalow Colonies – But NONE Serious





Outbreaks of coronavirus in three different Chabad Bungalow colonies in the Catskills have led to a lockdown for at least one of them this week.

According to COLlive, cases have been confirmed at Evergreen Estates, Inner Circle, Mei Menuchos, and Mountain Lodge.

After being advised by the Gedalia society and Dr. Eli Rosen, the Board at Mountain Lodge have established “modified” guidelines in recognition of our community’s experience.

“Anyone who previously tested positive for Covid or tested positive for antibodies does not need to quarantine. However, you should be vigilant and monitor your health. If you feel sick, get tested and isolate. Pay special attention to social distancing,” they advised.

Anyone who has not had the virus must quarantine for two weeks.

They also specified that there be no visitors to Mountain Lodge Estate at all.

YWN has confirmed that there are other cases in various summer getaways (non Lubavitch) in the Catskills.

It should be noted that many of the cases have no symptoms whatsoever. Some are only showing mild symptoms (loss of smell etc).

Additionally, YWN notes that there are B”H no serious cases being reported.

