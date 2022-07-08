TEHILLIM – Child Pulled From Pool In Swan Lake

Tehillim is needed for a three year old child who was pulled from a swimming pool in the Catskills on Thursday.

Sources tell YWN that the incident occurred at 2:00PM at Leisure Lake Estates in Swan Lake. Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, and the child was found breathing. She was transported to Catskill Regional Medical Center for observation.

A bit later in the day, the child began having complications, and the child is likely to be airlifted to a different facility for treatment.

Please say Tehillim for Etya bas Chana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)