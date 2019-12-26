8 Recent Rulings From Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein Shlita





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5TJT.com

Should I go to the Siyum HaShas – when this will cause me s(significant) bitul Torah? Yes, one should still go. The power of Kavod HaTorah is truly awesome. I am in Kollel. My wife has an opportunity to take a new job that will earn much more money. Should we continue how we are hoping that things will work out – or should we switch jobs? You can still have bitachon and do not have to switch. I am in Kollel. When we shop, should we go to multiple stores and only buy sale items or can we shop at one decently priced store and not worry about the sales elsewhere? One store. A Sefer Torah had to be taken back to the sofer for financial reasons but now it is back – should we do a second hachnasas sefer Torah? It is only when it first arrives. How often should a kohen check in a hospital to make sure that there is no deceased person in the morgue? Check the average time between new deceased patients and check once – then wait that average time. There is no need to check more often. Should I name after my biological father first or my adoptive father who truly raised me? The biological father. May I use a Challah tray that has psukim on it with Hashem’s Name? It is forbidden to make it, but once someone gave it – it is not forbidden to use – but it is preferred not to use it. The manufacturers should be told not to make it. Someone who has lost use of both hands – must he do a netilah? Yes – a netilah is still required.

Rav Zilberstein is the son-law-of Rav Elyashiv zt”l, the av beis din of Ramat Elchanan in Bnei Brak, the Rosh Kollel of Kollel Bais David in Holon, and the Rav of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. He is 85 years old.

These are short one-line summaries of the Rav's answers.








