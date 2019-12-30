Israel: 40-Year-Old Woman in Critical Condition Due To Flu Complications





Another medical emergency occurred in Israel on Sunday due to the flu, when a 40-year-old woman was admitted to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer in critical condition after contracting the flu. The woman, who checked herself into the hospital on Shabbos because she wasn’t feeling well, underwent a battery of tests that all came back with good results. following which, she went home.

According to the spokesperson of the hospital, on Sunday morning the woman came back to the hospital after a severe downturn in her condition. Upon arrival, she was checked and then admitted to the cardiology ICU with Myocarditis. She was attached to an Ecmo machine to let her heart and lungs rest.

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the Director of the Health Ministry, has instructed all HMOs to purchase additional doses of the flu vaccine in order to meet the demands of the entire population. Until the arrival of the additional vaccines, the Ministry stated that it would assist the HMOs in fully regulating the vaccines on a national level.

