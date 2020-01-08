Israel: Two More Cases Of Severe Illness Due to Flu Complications





Two more people have suffered severe medical complications due to contracting the flu. A 38-year-old woman who is in her 15th week of pregnancy was suffering from severe shortness of breath and was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with suffering from the Flu. The woman, who received a flu vaccination last week, was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

According to studies done, the flu vaccination offers protection from the virus after approximately three weeks from the time it was received.

In a separate incident, a 57-year-old man with a preexisting condition was hospitalized after suffering severe shortness of breath and he too was diagnosed as suffering from the flu. According to reports in the Israeli media, both patients are unconscious and breathing with the help of respirators.

The most recent flu-related fatality came on Monday when a 54-year-old woman became the 18th person in Israel to die from the Flu this year alone.

Reports from the Health Ministry indicated that out of the 167 Israelis currently hospitalized in serious condition due to flu complications, only five received flu shots prior to becoming ill.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








