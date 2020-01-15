Mandelblit Weighs Dropping Case Against Deri





Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is weighing the possibility of dropping the case against Shas leader Aryeh Deri due to a lack of sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. It was recommended by both the police and the former District Attorney Shai Nitzan, that Deri, who is suspected of the crimes of fraud, breach of trust, tax evasion and perjury, be brought to trial.

Mandelblit has instructed numerous times in the past week to have the case brought to the District Attorney’s Office so that they can finish their investigation. the final decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks according to a report that was presented by Channel 13 News on Tuesday.

The police investigation into Deri’s suspected misdeeds was conducted and finished two years ago. At the same time, police also investigated his brother Attorney Shlomo Deri as well as other suspects related to the case.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







