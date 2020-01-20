HIGHWAYS OF BLOOD: 6 Killed Within 3 Days On Israel’s Roads





A cab driver in his 60s was killed early Monday morning when his car overturned on Route 20 near Tel Aviv. Traffic police said that the accident was the result of the rainy weather conditions.

Late Sunday night, a man and woman in their 60s were killed on Highway 4 near Ashdod when their car crashed into a guard rail and overturned.

On Sunday morning, a man in his 20s was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car south of Tel Aviv.

Overnight on Motzei Shabbos, a man in his 30s was killed after his car burst into flames after colliding with a truck on Highway 90 in the Gilboa area of northern Israel. The man was later identified as Mohamed Al-Ba’arani of East Jerusalem.

Earlier on Motzei Shabbos, 21-year-old Ahlam Salama of Qalasawe was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision of two cars on Route 5504 near Kfar Saba in central Israel.

Highway 90, also known as the Jordan Valley highway, is the longest Israeli highway, stretching from Metula in Israel’s north through the Jordan River Valley and along the Dead Sea until Eilat. Unfortunately, it has been dubbed as the “highway of blood” due to the high number of people killed and injured on it. There have been numerous calls to upgrade the highway, which was paved decades ago. A little over a year ago, eight members of the Atar family were killed on the highway.

A total of 355 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2019, up from 2018 during which 316 people were killed, according to the Transportation Ministry. Thirteen people have already been killed in traffic accidents in the year 2020.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







