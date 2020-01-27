WATCH: Netanyahu Trump Talk To Press In Oval Office; Historic Peace Plan To Be Released Tomorrow At Noon





Standing alongside Netanyahu, Trump says his peace plan – already rejected by the Palestinians – has a “chance” and will be unveiled tomorrow at noon local time.

Trump predicts that the Palestinians will “ultimately” come round to giving their support.

He adds that without the Palestinians “we won’t do the deal, and that’s okay. Life goes on,” without elaborating.

Unsourced Israeli reports in recent days said that should the Palestinians persist in rejecting the deal, Israel will eventually be given a go-ahead from the US to begin unilateral steps, including the annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Trump also says that the plan has the support of “all the parties” in Israel, possibly alluding to the opposition Blue and White party, whose leader, Benny Gantz, he will meet after he concludes his sit-down with Netanyahu.

(AP)







