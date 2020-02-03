Thwarted Terror Attack Near Efrat? – Arab Man Arrested after Threatening Soldiers With a Knife





A Palestinian Arab brandishing a knife was apprehended by Israeli soldiers near Highway 60 by the Efrat North intersection on Sunday evening. The incident took place just after 5:00 p.m. when an 18-and-a-half-year-old approached a group of soldiers while holding an exposed knife in his hand.

Soldiers, who saw the young man approaching with the knife ordered him to stop and drop his weapon while they aimed their guns at him. One soldier from the lookout radioed for backup and security forces as well as the police, and emergency medical forces from MDA and United Hatzalah in the area were dispatched to the scene.

The Palestinian man saw the weapons and adhered to the soldiers’ orders and dropped the knife. He was taken into custody and brought in for questioning. Once he was arrested and secured all forces in the area were told to stand down.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

