Sudden Petira Of R’ Shloime Ritterman Z”L Of North Miami Beach – Flatbush





YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of R’ Shlomie Pinchas Ritterman Z”L of North Miami Beach, Florida (previously of Flatbush). He was 58.

R’ Shloime was on a flight with his wife at Forth Lauderdale Airport, when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to the the closest hospital (Broward Hospital) where he was R”L Niftar.

The Niftar Grew up in Flatbush on East 3rd Street near Avenue M, and lived on East 10 between Avenue’s N-O before moving to North Miami Beach.

He was one of the original members of Flatbush Shomrim, and was a member of the Chevra Kaddisha in Flatbush.

He leaves behind his wife Mrs. Leah Dini and children Chesky, Moshe, Eli, Tzvi and Gitti.

Chesed Shel Emes was instrumental in ensuring proper Kavod Hames and a timely Levaya.

The Levaya is being held on Sunday night at 9:15PM at Congregation Torah V’Emunah, 1000 NE 175th Street, Miami, Florida 33162

Kevurah and Shiva Information to be forthcoming.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

