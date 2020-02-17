YWN Story From 2011 Becomes National Story About Bloomberg’s ObamaCare Comments [VIDEO]





A YWN video from 2011 is being used nationally against Bloomberg campaign where he1 predicts that Oabmacare will implode. The video was from when Nachum Segal was sitting Shiva for brother R’ Moshe Z”L.

In the video, the Segal family notes that their brother was in the emergency room for 73 hours before he died and they wonder what can be done about emergency room overcrowding.

“It’s going to get worse with the health care bill and with the government’s cutbacks,” Bloomberg said. “All of these costs keep going up. Nobody wants to pay any more money, and at the rate we’re going, health care is going to bankrupt us.”

“If you show up with prostate cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy. Have a nice (inaudible). Live a long life. There’s no cure, and we can’t do anything,’” Bloomberg said. “If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not ready to do that yet.”

Bloomberg says we should deny healthcare to the elderly. “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say, Go & enjoy. There’s no cure, we can’t do anything. A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that yet.” pic.twitter.com/ZExr2Opghx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2020

Here is the full video:

