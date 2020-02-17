Obama Takes Credit For Trump’s Booming Economy In “President’s Day” Tweet

Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a rare political jab at his successor in a tweet Monday that cast aspersions on President Trump’s claims that he deserves credit for recent economic gains, a key reelection platform for the 45th president.
“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,” Obama said, including with the tweet a picture of his signature on the 2009 stimulus package.
The tweet was a rare swipe at Trump by Obama, who has largely stayed out of the 2020 election cycle. Obama has yet to endorse any candidate seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, but his input about the economy nonetheless provides ammo to the entire field as they seek to counter Trump’s 2020 campaign, which has been touting record economic growth in the face of controversies such as the Russia investigation and impeachment.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020
(Source: WaPo)
I was waiting for this. I didn’t think it would come from Obama himself
Yeah, but he didn’t sign it with a phat sharpie so it doesn’t count.
booooooo
Hey guys. Look! it’s Gog himself being self cautious.
How self cautious does he have to become before he gangs up on us Jews over here in Eretz Yisrael?
“וְהָיָה בַּיּוֹם הַהוּא, יַעֲלוּ דְבָרִים עַל-לְבָבֶךָ, וְחָשַׁבְתָּ, מַחֲשֶׁבֶת רָעָה.”
Well he is kind of right he brought the economy is so low that he just made it easier for Trump to bring it back up again
Not commenting – the depression of 2008 was not his doing. Smart policy averted a disaster which would have made the 1930’s look like fun times. We are still in a recovery started prior to Trump even dreaming of living in the WH.
This Kenyan born, illegitimate president caused more harm to the United States than anyone can imagine. He deserves to be executed for treason along with all of his garbage friends and cabinet member co-treasonists.