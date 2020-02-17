Obama Takes Credit For Trump’s Booming Economy In “President’s Day” Tweet





Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a rare political jab at his successor in a tweet Monday that cast aspersions on President Trump’s claims that he deserves credit for recent economic gains, a key reelection platform for the 45th president.

“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,” Obama said, including with the tweet a picture of his signature on the 2009 stimulus package.

The tweet was a rare swipe at Trump by Obama, who has largely stayed out of the 2020 election cycle. Obama has yet to endorse any candidate seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, but his input about the economy nonetheless provides ammo to the entire field as they seek to counter Trump’s 2020 campaign, which has been touting record economic growth in the face of controversies such as the Russia investigation and impeachment.

