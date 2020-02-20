DRAMATIC FOOTAGE RELEASED: Jersey City Terror Attack; Body-Camera Of Gunfire Exchange





Videos were released today by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of the hours-long Jersey City shootout that left one police officer and three civilians dead late last year.

Four innocent people, including a veteran Jersey City police detective and father of five, died in the hail of gunfire that place on Dec. 10. Most of the victims were found inside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Boulevard during what officials have described as a hate-fueled terror spree.

The U.S. attorney in New Jersey and the head of the local FBI have said that the bomb found in the van of alleged domestic terrorists Francine Graham and David Anderson could have killed or maimed people up to five football fields away.

Graham and Anderson had done research on a Jewish community center in Bayonne. Authorities later confirmed earlier suspicions that the shootout was a bias crime against Jews and against the law enforcement community. The shooters were found dead when the gunfire ended.

WARNING: Due to the sensitive nature of the videos, viewer discretion is advised.

